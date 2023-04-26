7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 28-April 30, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. The alpacalypse is upon us, Denver

Hundreds of alpacas will convene in Denver for the Great Western Alpaca Show and you’ll have the opportunity to join a moment of Zen with them during an alpaca yoga class led by instructor Lynn Aydelott. There will also be a show ring competition and much more. It’ll take place Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

2. There’s going to be a film festival for kids this weekend

If you’ve got a kiddo and want to expose them to the arts, head to the Carbondale Branch Library for the International Children’s Film Festival where kids and adults alike can enjoy a collection of short animation, live action, and documentary films that cover everything from the silly things in life, to LGBTQ awareness, to inclusion, to philosophy, and even to space! More info. here.

3. Celebrate children during Día del Niño at Denver Art Museum

The annual celebration of Día del Niño (Children’s Day) – a global celebration of children – is happening this weekend at the Denver Art Museum! The event is happening Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info. here.

4. Hey music aficionados! The Bluebird Music Festival is happening in Boulder

The Bluebird Music Festival returns for another year at Macky Auditorium in Boulder on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will feature four events including afternoon Strings & Stories sessions and evening concerts. For more info. and tickets, click here.

5. If big monster trucks are your thing, you’ll want to be at Monster Jam this weekend

Watch the biggest, baddest trucks pull off crazy stunts at Monster Jam, happening from Friday through Sunday at the Broadmoor World Arena. The show will feature a blend of old-school racing and new-school free-style competition. There will also be intermission entertainment. Tickets start as low as $23.

6. Fabrica de Arte Américas

Fábrica de Arte Américas is a cultural warehouse curated and produced by Fábrica de Arte to take place during from April 26-30 during the Cities Summit of the Americas. Immerse yourself in cultural experiences curated by tastemakers from across the Americas, all happening in one place. The event happens from Wednesday through Saturday. More info. here.

7. Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) PurpleStride

PurpleStride is the ultimate walk to end pancreatic cancer and it’s happening this Saturday in 60 events across the country, including Colorado. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Auraria Campus (Tivoli Quad). For more information and to register, click here.