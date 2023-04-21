7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 21-23, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Down for some music in downtown Denver? You’ll want to go to the Regenerate Festival

What looks to be a dope festival not at all related to Earth Day is taking place this Saturday at Denver’s Civic Center Park. More than a few acts will play, including Camelphat, Diplo, LP Giobbi, Max Low, Sohmi and much more. The festival is happening at 2 p.m. Tickets are somewhat expensive, though.

2. The Southern Colorado Rock & Mineral Show is taking place this weekend

If you rocks, gems, stones and everything in between, head down to the Pathfinder Park Event Center & Fairgrounds in Florence for the Southern Colorado Rock and Mineral Show. For more info. and tickets, click here.

3. Love Bluegrass music? Head to the Durango Bluegrass Meltdown

Lovers of Bluegrass music will want to head to southwestern Colorado for the Durango Bluegrass Meltdown, happening now through Sunday. For more info. and tickets, click here.

4. Ice Cube is coming to the Western Slope this weekend

One of the most renown rappers in the U.S. is coming to Grand Junction this weekend. Ice Cube will perform at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. Get tickets here.

5. UNC Greeley Jazz Festival

The largest event of its kind in the nation, the UNC•Greeley Jazz Festival brings together internationally recognized artists, jazz lovers, award-winning clinicians, and over 250 college, high school, and middle school big bands, combos, and jazz vocal groups from across the country. For more info. and tickets, click here.

6. Join the party for our planet at Children’s Museum Denver Marsico Campus

Love this beautiful Earth on which we all live? Then come celebrate Earth Day this weekend starting at 9 a.m. For more info. and tickets, click here.

7. Want to brave the cold weather? It’ll be a Free Day at the Denver Botanic Gardens

Highs will be in the 40s on Saturday but if you love plants and leisurely walks through big gardens, then you’ll want to take the opportunity to head to the Denver Botanic Gardens! It’s a free day, folks. Why not?

BONUS:

Principal Dancer Yosvani Ramos will perform for the last time at the Colorado Ballet on Saturday during MASTERWORKS! featuring Clark Tippet's "Bruch Violin Concerto," George Balanchine's "Prodigal Son," and Jiří Kylián's "Sinfonietta." More info. here.