7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 12-14, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Get a Taste of Pearl Street in Boulder this weekend

Explore Boulder’s tantalizing culinary arts scene and sip some of Colorado’s distinctive wines and distilleries while strolling through some of Downtown Boulder’s most vibrant galleries and retail boutiques during a Taste of Pearl. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with VIP ticket holders receiving entry at 1 pm. More info. and tickets can be found here.

2. Celebrate Scotland’s cultural influence in Colorado during the Tartan Day Festival in Longmont

Tartan Day started as a day to celebrate Scotland’s cultural and historic contribution to the world and this weekend will be no different. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, the Boulder County Fairgrounds will welcome hundreds of people celebrating Celtic heritage. More info. here.

3. Love the Ford Mustang? Then you’ll want to head to Edgewater for an interesting gathering

You may not know it (I certainly didn’t) but apparently, April 17 is National Mustang Day. To celebrate, the Colorado Mustang Stampede will take over Edgewater on Sunday, April 14 with a mountain cruise starting from Boss Auto Designs at 2826 Eaton St. beginning at 10 a.m. The stampede will then go through Goldengate Canyon and end at the El Rancho Restaurant with a coordinated lunch. The cruise is free and open to owners of Mustang cars.

4. A one-of-a-kind race is happening this Saturday in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat’s traditional rite of spring returns to the Steamboat Ski area for the 42nd Cardboard Classic. The wild and hilarious features homemade cardboard crafts made only from cardboard, glue, string, water-based paint, duct tape, masking tape, balloons, and other decorations racing down Stampede to a hysterical finish. The races begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Stampede Run, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle. More info. here.

5. Colorado Jazz presents: Hitmakers of the 60s and 70s

The music of Carole King will be performed along other hitmakers of the 60s and 70s this Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lakewood Cultural Center. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

6. The Avs take on the Winnipeg Jets this weekend in Ball Arena

The Colorado Avalanche takes on the Winnipeg Jets this Saturday at 2 p.m. in Ball Arena. Tickets for the game can be found here.

7. Used Book Sale – Poudre River Friends of the Library

The Poudre River Friends of the Library are hosting a used book sale from Thursday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14 as the Harmony Library in Fort Collins starting at 9 a.m. More info. here.