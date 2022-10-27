7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: 28-30, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Watch the Broncos battle it out against the Jaguars from London on Denver7

Who’s ready to be up early Sunday for some Broncos football?! Tune in to Denver7 Sunday morning starting at 7 a.m. to see if the Broncos can turn it around against the Jaguars in London. Broncos Insider Troy Renck and Sports Reporter Nick Rothschild will have coverage from London all morning long, and we’ll have special coverage from 7 to 7:30 a.m. before the game starts. More info. on the game here.

2. Get spooked at the Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival Parade in Manitou Springs

The 28th annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival Parade is happening this weekend in Manitou Springs. The traditional races are back this year following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the main events happening Saturday. Oct. 29 starting at noon. For more info., click here.

3. Get your fall fun for the whole family in Wolcott

If you’re looking for a free and fun event for the whole family, grab your costumes and head to 4 Eagle Ranch for games, bouncy houses, and lots of candy. Organizers ask that you please refrain from wearing scary costumes. It’s happening Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1-4 p.m. More info. here.

4. There’s a cider fest happening in Hotchkiss this weekend

Big B’s Delicious Orchards is hosting Cider Fest 2022 in Hotchkiss this weekend. There will be cider tastings and classes, music, an orchard BBQ, and arts and crafts bazaar, kids’ Halloween games supporting local nonprofits, costume and pumpkin carving contests, and much more. For more info, click here.

5. Cleo en Cleo

Support artists of the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble as they step into the roles of Choreographer for Cleo on Cleo! Ensemble members have the opportunity to express their own unique creativity and vision while setting work on the other world-class dancers. Tickets range from $20-40. For more info., click here.

6. Halloween Spooktacular at the Colorado Symphony

It’s a spooktacular event for all boys and ghouls! This family-favorite concert features music from films, television, and more! Costumes are encouraged — the best of the bunch will be invited to show off their creations on stage for the whole crowd! It’s a ghostly-good time for every little monster and their mummy! The event is happening Sunday, Oct. 30 starting at 2:30 p.m. More info. can be found here.

7. Harvest Hoot at the Children’s Museum Denver Marsico Campus

Dress to impress in your favorite costume and enjoy some fabulous fall activities at Harvest Hoot at the Children’s Museum Denver at Marsico Campus. Reservations are required to guarantee entry, so be sure to make in advance. The event happens Friday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info. here.