7 best things to do in Colorado this New Year’s weekend: Dec. 29-31, 2023

1. Celebrate the New Year with fireworks in Downtown Denver

Close out the year 2023 and welcome the new year in downtown Denver with New Year’s Eve fireworks! And it just won’t be one firework show this year – the festivities will have two, eight-minute fireworks show that will take place at 9 p.m. and midnight, respectively. The shows will be viewable near the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel and near the middle of downtown near Curtis St.

2. Ring in the New Year at the Mile High Tree at Denver’s Civic Center Park

The NYE celebrations won’t stop with the fireworks shows, though – celebrate the New Year with other Denverites at the Mile High Tree at Denver’s Civic Center Park! The event will host a special ball drop-style countdown at 9 p.m. (yeah, we’re confused about this too). Admission is free!

3. Don’t want to stay up late? Celebrate the New Year with the kiddos at “Noon Year’s Eve”

Ring in the New Year with the Denver Downtown Aquarium and its mascot, Sharkey, this Dec. 31. Celebrate with a delicious buffet, balloon drop, contests and giveaways for the kids! The Downtown Aquarium is located at 700 Water St. Reservations are required.

5. Check out Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens

The flowers and plants at the Denver Botanic Gardens may be dormant in the winter months during the day, but at night during the holiday season, the Gardens come alive for the Blossom of Lights. Holiday treats and warm drinks will be available for purchase at Offshoots Café and the Hive Garden Bistro. Tickets and info. can be found here.

6. Get lost in the wild wonderland of Denver Zoo Lights

If you want the holiday feel of the season but don’t want to be around too many crowds, Zoo Lights might just be the place to be. The Zoo’s 80-acres are boasting 3 million lights this year to make the spirit of the season bright. New animated light sculptures, nightly ice-carving exhibitions and festive seasonal treats can be expected during its seasonal run. Just head out to the Denver Zoo from now until Jan. 7 for the holiday fun. Tickets can be purchased here.

7. Prefer to ring in the New Year at the dance floor?

America's biggest electronic New Year's celebration is the two-night event of the (end of the) year you won't want to miss! “Decadence” will take place Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 at the Colorado Convention Center. Get your two-day pass and dance your way into 2024.