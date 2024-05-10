7 best things to do in Colorado this Mother’s Day weekend: May 10-12, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. You’ve been to A Taste of Colorado, but have you heard of a Taste of Iceland?

Experience the land of fire and ice this weekend with a free cultural festival that celebrates the best of Icelandic culture, including food and beverage, music, nature, comedy, wellness, and more. The festival will feature events for everyone. It happens Friday and Saturday. More info. here.

2. The Japanese Kite Festival is happening Denver’s Rotella Park

Join the Japan America Society of Colorado at Rotella Park in Denver for a Japanese Kite Festival! There will be kite-making for children on site. Make sure to bring your own kite and fly with Edo Kite Master Mikio Toki, visiting Denver from Japan. The festival happens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info. here.

3. See a movie at the last drive-in movie theater in metro Denver this weekend

The 48th season of Commerce City’s 88 Drive-In Movie Theater begins this weekend with showings of “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” (PG-13) and “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (PG-13) from Friday through Sunday. Box office opens at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 and includes all features. More info. here.

4. Have a sweet tooth? Then the Colorado Chocolate Festival is just for you

If chocolate heaven sounds just about right for you, then look no further than the Colorado Chocolate Festival this weekend. There will be chocolate samples, chocolate martinis, chocolate cake competitions, cooking demos, live music and gifts for mom and more. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Crowne Plaza DIA Convention Center. Tickets and more info. here.

5. Head to the AAPI Culture Fest in Denver this weekend

The AAPI Culture Fest serves to foster connection, dialogue, and celebration. The community will come together to honor the stories, struggles, and triumphs of the AAPI community to “reclaim our narratives, honor our heritage, and embrace the diversity that truly defines us.” The event is taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McNichols Civic Center Building. More info. here.

6. If you’re looking for a last-minute gift for mom, head to the Denver Urban Gardens Plant Sale

If you haven’t planted yet but would like to start in a few days, or if you’re just looking to surprise mom with a nice bouquet of flowers this weekend, head to the Denver Urban Gardens Plant sale, happening Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m. More info. here.

7. Rocky Mountain Raptor Program Spring Open House

The Rocky Mountain Raptor Program is hosting is Spring Open House on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. in Fort Collins to mark World Migratory Bird Day and celebrate the 30th Hatch Day of their Educational Ambassador, Golden Eagle, Watson. The event will feature educational exhibits about raptors and Golden Eagles, limited edition merchandise, and a chance to meet Watson, the Golden Eagle. More info. here.

