7 best things to do in Colorado this Memorial Day weekend: May 26-28, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. The Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival is ringing in the unofficial start of summer in Beaver Creek

If you’re down to take a little trip to the mountains this Memorial Day weekend, head to Beaver Creek Resort for the Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival. Enjoy live Blues music, feast on mouth-watering eats and wash it all down with some of the best craft brews from the region. The festival begins Friday at 4 p.m. and goes through Sunday. Tickets and more info. here.

2. Need more BBQ in your life but don’t want to travel far?

The Q BBQ Fest Denver returns for another year to Empower Field at Mile High this Memorial Day weekend. Pitmasters from Denver, Kansas City, Texas, St. Loui and more will fire up the grill and cook up some incredible BBQ. There will also be live music, cold beer and drinks, as well as BBQ tutorials and demonstrations. The event happens Saturday and Sunday. For tickets and more info. click here.

3. Wanna have a beer... by the creek?

Alright, so you want to get out of Denver but don’t want to go all the way to Beaver Creek. Where to go? Why not Boulder’s Creekside Beer Fest! Over 20 breweries from across the region will delight the taste buds both Saturday and Sunday along Boulder Creek Path. Ticket entry covers the cost of all beer tastings during a two-hour session. For more info. click here.

4. If you’re down for live music with incredible mountain views, this festival is for you

The 14th annual MeadowGrass Music Festival in Black Forest is back to celebrate the arrival of the unofficial start to summer in Colorado. From Friday through Sunday, enjoy live music, a beer fest, a costume contest, a kids’ zone and much more. For tickets and info., click here.

5. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2023 free concert summer season continues this weekend and will run through early October. Son Rompe Pera will perform on Saturday and Orkestra Mendoza (with Los Mocochetes & AMEE Music, Resource Fair) will perform on Sunday.

6. Get a Wild Workouts at the Denver Zoo

If you want to give your next sweat session some teeth, head to the Denver Zoo during a Sunday of each month through August where you can take part in Barre, Zumba, Yoga, Senior Yoga and Senior Movement in the open space of the 84-acre zoo! For more info. and tickets, click here.

7. BOLDERBoulder



One of the biggest races in the U.S. – if the most the most fun – returns to Boulder this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The BOLDERBoulder is taking place Memorial Day - one of the largest gatherings for the holiday weekend. More info. here.