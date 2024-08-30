7 best things to do in Colorado this Labor Day weekend: Aug. 30 – Sept. 1, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate African culture at the Dashiki Festival this weekend

The Dashiki Festival showcases African music, captivating cultural performances, delectable African cuisine, and a showcase of African arts, culminating in a spectacular African fashion show. It’s all happening at the Levitt Pavilion Denver on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It is free of charge. More info. here.

2. Horse around at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo

Fried food, craft beers, rodeo, live music and much more will take over southern Colorado for the 153rd Colorado State Fair! The state fair will through Sept. 4 and also features concerts, carnival rides, livestock shows and more. Information and tickets here.

3. For all the cavemen out there, you’ll want head to Weston

Join Kurt Vile and the Violators, The Droptines, and more than 20 other artists this Labor Day weekend at the Caveman Music Festival in Weston, west of Trinidad. There will not only be live music, but you can also enjoy hiking, fishing, and take in the last of summer fun. Did I mention there would be live show paintings by John Bukaty? Buy passes and see the full lineup here.

4. Fly high during Windsor’s Harvest Festival and Balloon Rally

Head to Windsor’s Harvest Festival to celebrate 102 years of the town’s largest family-friendly event! The town prides itself in hosting Northern Colorado’s largest parade but it’s not just a parade. There’s hot air balloons, a pie eating contest, vendors, music and more. More info. can be found here.

5. Get outta town and head to the Fountain Fall Festival and Parade

Featuring a lively parade, great food, and a range of vendors selling everything from arts and crafts to local products, the Fountain Fall Festival truly has something for everyone. Now in its 54th year, the annual fall festival (yeah, you read that right) has activities for the whole family like live music and kid-friendly entertainment. It happens Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info. here.

6. A Blues icon is playin at the Chautauqua Summer Concert Series

If you’re looking for more music this Labor Day weekend, head to the historic Chautauqua Auditorium to hear Blues icon, Soul man and Rock ‘n’ Roller Robert Cray. The Robert Cray Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. For more info., click here.

7. Celebrate Labor Day weekend in Creede

A farmer’s market? Improv comedy? How ‘bout the Creede Mountain Run or a Salsa Fiesta? That and more is happening this Labor Day weekend in Creede. Feeling sporty? The Creede Mountain Run in which runners can enjoy breathtaking San Juan Mountains for a 50K, 22 miles, 12 or even 2-mile races happen Saturday. More info. here.