7 best things to do in Colorado this Christmas weekend: Dec. 22-24, 2023

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Get in the holiday spirit by taking a stroll through Downtown Denver

Have family over for Thanksgiving? If you’d like to get a bit of exercise after the big meal, head over to downtown Denver to check out Light the Lights – a great holiday light display at the Denver City and County building. Get pictures with family and friends and take a small stroll through the Denver Christkindl Market as we welcome the holiday season.

2. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents: A Christmas Carol

"A Christmas Carol" recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. After their visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man. For tickets and info., click here.

3. Check out Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens

The flowers and plants at the Denver Botanic Gardens may be dormant in the winter months during the day, but at night during the holiday season, the Gardens come alive for the Blossom of Lights. Holiday treats and warm drinks will be available for purchase at Offshoots Café and the Hive Garden Bistro. Tickets and info. can be found here.

4. Get lost in the wild wonderland of Denver Zoo Lights

If you want the holiday feel of the season but don’t want to be around too many crowds, Zoo Lights might just be the place to be. The Zoo’s 80-acres are boasting 3 million lights this year to make the spirit of the season bright. New animated light sculptures, nightly ice-carving exhibitions and festive seasonal treats can be expected during its seasonal run. Just head out to the Denver Zoo from now until Jan. 7 for the holiday fun. Tickets can be purchased here.

5. Celebrate a different kind of holiday event at Las Posadas at The Fort

Celebrated in Mexico and throughout the United States from December 16 to 24, the Las Posadas celebration commemorates Mary and Joseph’s journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of shelter on the night of baby Jesus’ birth. Tesoro partners with The Fraternas to present this traditional event. Enjoy Mexican hot chocolate, hot cider and traditional biscochitos. Las Posadas will take place Christmas Even from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 19192 Hwy. 8 in Morrison. The event is free of charge.

6. 5 Points Nutcracker: A Jazz Experience

Directed by Larea Edwards with music by Tenia Nelson, “5 Points Nutcracker: A Jazz Experience” will bring a new twist on a holiday tradition. LuneAseas is a nonprofit arts organization residing in Northern Colorado and Denver. The event is happening The Savov Denver, 2700 Arapahoe St. in Denver. It’s all happening Dec. 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

7. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Told entirely through song, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family. The event happens at Candlelight Dinner Playhouse at 4747 Marketplace Dr. in Johnstown. More info. and tickets can be found here.