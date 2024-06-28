7 best things in Colorado this weekend: June 28-30, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate 102 years of the Greeley Stampede

Rustle up them doggies and head to Greeley, because the 101st annual Greeley Stampede is now underway. Rich in tradition and heritage dating back to the late 1800s, this year’s Stampede is once again packed with a full line-up of rodeos, concerts, carnivals and other events. The stampede goes on through July 7, 2024. Info and tickets can be found here.

2. Head outside for the Endless Sunshine Festival at Civic Center Park

Spend Saturday at Civic Center Park with live music, craft cocktails, beer, lawn games, and food trucks! Musical guests Teddy Swims, Thee Sacred Souls, Sam Barber, Evan Honer, Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille, and DOGTAGS will be serving up soulful sounds in Denver’s most picturesque park. The festival happens Saturday. Tickets and more info. here.

3. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2024 free concert summer season continues this weekend and will run through early October. Fishbone with Roka Hueka and 3ADJ, and The Good, The Bad and the Devine with Emmanuel Alexander Trio, will headline this weekend’s concerts. More info here.

4. Down for some spirits? The 10th annual Stills in the Hills is happening in Central City

Featuring a shizzle of Colorado craft distilleries and hundreds of varieties of spirits, if you are a fan (or just a sot), this is one fest not to be missed. Head to Central City’s historic Main Street to sip, savor (and repeat) in a style that President Grant would take a shine to. The best dressed as 18th President Ulysses S. Grant will win a signature Central City prize. The event happens from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday. More info. here.

5. Enjoy a Brazilian Day at Levitt Pavilion

Join the Levitt Pavilion for an evening of sights, sounds and even tastes of Brazil as Brazil Day returns to Levitt Pavilion. Don’t miss this full blown Carnaval style samba dance party under the stars. It’s happening on Saturday, June 29, starting at 7 p.m. (doors open an hour earlier). For more info., click here.

6. Head to Colorado’s largest cornhole tournament and brewfest this weekend

Holes & Hopes – a party with a cornhole tourney to benefit Colorado Youth Outdoors, is kicking off the summer in Fort Collins. The party happens Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. More info. and tickets here.

7. Love bees? Head to the Pollinator Palooza Festival

Head to the Butterfly Pavilion’s Pollinator Palooza Festival this Saturday, where the wonders of nature come to life in a celebration of pollinators and the vital role they play in our world. The festival happens from noon to 8 p.m. at 6252 W. 104th Ave. in Westminster. More info. and tickets here.

