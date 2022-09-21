7 best things do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 23-25, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Pull out the lederhosen for the final weekend of Denver Oktoberfest

From keg bowling to stein hoisting, live music and more, there’s something for Oktoberfest pro’s and first timers. Grab your stein, throw on your lederhosen and join the part this weekend before the event wraps up. It’s all happening Friday through Sunday at Larimer and 21st Street in the Ballpark District. More info. here.

2. Learn about a different culture at the Korean Festival in Fort Collins

Tae Kwon Do, K-Pop Dance, traditional Korean dances, traditional percussions and more will take over Old Town Square in Fort Collins this weekend for the annual Korean Festival, taking place Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. More info. here.

3. Celebrate the spicyness of chiles at the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival

Pueblo gets a bad rap, but that all goes away during the Chile and Frijoles Festival. Experience the taste of green chile in its many forms – smoking on a stick, chopped into a tortilla, or served as green salsa. Partake in cooking competitions, dancing, live music, arts and crafts and a farmers’ markets. It’s happening Friday-Sunday in Historic Downtown Pueblo. Ticket and information here.

4. Get in the spirit of the fall season at the Autumn Gold Festival in Estes Park

Autumn Gold is a festival of beer, brats and bands! Enjoy a freshly grilled brat with all the fixings plus a cold brew (or a glass of wine) while listening to five award-winning, Front Range (and globally acclaimed) bands. It’s all happening at Bond Park this Saturday and Sunday starting at 11 a.m. More info. here.

5. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2022 free concert summer season continues this weekend and will run through early October. Patrick Sweany and the Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival perform this weekend. More info. here.

6. giveSPORTS

A Precious Child and Kroenke Sports Charities are partnering on this sporting goods drive for kids in need this Saturday, Sept. 24. For more information, click here.

7. American Cancer Society’s Big Dig

Big Dig Denver gives adults and children, including cancer patients and survivors, the opportunity to operate heavy machinery. Sponsors and ticket holders become "hard hats" for the day as they come together to raise funds for childhood cancer. There will be large digging equipment, boom lifts and other large stationary equipment for kids of any age and size to play with in a festive, fair-like atmosphere. Bring the whole family and make a day of it! More info. here.