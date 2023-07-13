This e-bike is more than $500 off at Walmart

If you’ve been considering purchasing an electric bicycle, or e-bike, Walmart is offering a great deal on this Colorway 750W Electric Bike for Adults.

Regularly priced at $1,299.99, the bike is currently on sale for $779.99, a 40% savings of $520. Shipping is free and there are no coupon codes or memberships required for the deal — simply add the bike to your online shopping cart and it will be delivered directly to your home.

Walmart does not say when the sale ends, so there’s a chance it could go back to full price soon. At more than $500 off, it may also sell out quickly, so you’ll want to order it soon to ensure you don’t miss the deal.

With a 264-pound weight limit, the bike has 20-inch wheels and can travel at a top speed of 20 miles per hour.

The bike runs on a battery, which charges in around seven hours, so you can easily charge it overnight and use it every morning. If you forget to charge it overnight, the battery is removable, so you take it off and charge it some more once you get to your destination. One full battery charge can take you 20-40 miles depending on how much weight is on the bike, the temperature outside and the road conditions.

The bike can be used on a flat road, gravel road, beach road or a road that’s snow-covered, but should not be used if it’s raining.

With wear-resistant and puncture-resistant tires, the bike also has an LCD screen that shows important information like speed, battery percentage and mileage.

Made with a steel frame body, the bike also has a front light and a rear tail light, so it can be safely driven at night.

Buy Colorway Electric Bike for Adults from Walmart for $779.99 (was $1,299.99).

