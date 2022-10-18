Dr Pepper Is Giving Away Cans Of Its New Bourbon Flavor—Here’s How To Enter

Along with the beauty of fall and the fun of Halloween, football fans know this time of year as tailgating season. To celebrate that latter bit of autumn excitement, Dr Pepper has launched a unique new flavor made for drinking straight or using in tasty mocktails.

New Dr Pepper Fansville Reserve Bourbon flavor includes sweet, savory and woody notes with subtle hints of cherry and vanilla. Depending on your palate, you should also taste either chocolate or caramel. The soda does not contain alcohol, so you can get the flavors of bourbon without a buzz.

Unfortunately, this bourbon-flavored Dr Pepper will not be sold in stores. The only way you can get your hands on a can is by joining the brand’s Pepper Perks program and playing a game of scratch-to-win. Along with a chance to try the new flavor, you can also win other prizes in the contest. The limited-time flavor is only available while supplies last, so you’ll want to play the game soon for your chance to try a can.

Dr. Pepper

When you join the Pepper Perks program, you’ll also earn points for buying Dr Pepper by scanning your receipts from different sellers. Once you build up enough points, you can exchange them for prizes, like free streaming codes and beverage tubs. Other prizes are perfect for football season, like a code for 30% off a Fanatics order, a month of ESPN+ for free and Uber Eats gift cards.

Dr Pepper has had a variety of limited-time flavors over the last few years, including Dr Pepper Dark Berry, Fantastic Chocolate, Cream Soda, Cotton Candy and Berries & Cream.

If you prefer the original flavor, you can also use it in a variety of recipes, like these brownies that can be made either fully from scratch or by adding the soda to a box of brownie mix. The recipe calls for just one can of Dr Pepper, which gives the brownies an infusion of flavor, plus the carbonation in the soda helps with texture and moisture.

Adobe

If you don’t win a can of Dr Pepper’s bourbon flavor, you can always just pour a can into a glass and combine with a shot of your favorite brand of Kentucky whiskey!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.