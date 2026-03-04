Security deposit disputes: How renters can protect their money

Jeanette Mosbacker is settled into a new rental home, but says her previous rental isn't in the past just yet.

She tells us her former landlord withheld $719 from her security deposit — charges she says are unfair.

"There were a few bumps in the wall from furniture sitting next to it," Mosbacker said. "Things you would expect to see in a two-year span of living in a home."

Markings on the walls show where she hung pictures or blinds, which she considers normal wear and tear.

"We didn't drive anything into the walls. We hung pictures," Mosbacker said.

Steps to protect your deposit

For renters, a security deposit can mean hundreds or even thousands of dollars back once a lease is up. But if a renter and their landlord aren't on the same page, that money could be gone.

Derek Exley, founder and president of Reusable Tenant Screening Reports, says protecting your deposit starts with reading your lease carefully.

"The current lease that I have has a $500 mandatory cleaning fee, so that comes out of my security deposit at the end of my lease," Exley said. "If I hadn't read through that and seen that, at the end of my lease I may be $500 short wondering what happened."

In addition to cleaning fees, pay attention to animal provisions or damage provisions.

"Damage is more so due to negligence or an accident or just not really being mindful of what you're doing in that environment versus it just wearing down on its own," Exley explained.

Renters are often required to fill nail holes, clean carpets, and remove trash, but every contract is different. Talk to your property manager about specific expectations and what they consider normal wear and tear.

Exley also recommends doing a walk-through with your landlord at move-in and noting anything that seems off — like a broken ice maker or water damage under a sink. He advises renters to take photos and videos at move-in, and again before handing over the keys.

"It's a lot easier to compare to, and show that it was that way when you moved in," Exley said.

Document all issues with photos or video throughout the duration of your lease and notify the rental company or landlord right away.

If your landlord keeps your deposit

If you still believe you're being wrongly charged after moving out, here are some steps to take:



Ask for receipts

Know what your landlord is purchasing and what labor costs are included

As a last resort, file a claim in small claims court

After we reached out, Mosbacker's rental company reduced her bill slightly to about $590. We have asked if they can drop the charges entirely, but have not heard an answer yet.

Mosbacker urges renters to know what they could be charged for before ever moving in.

At her new rental, "We spoke with the manager here, and she said please make it your home. So, we hung our pictures," Mosbacker said.

That way, your rental unit feels like home, and you don’t waste your money.

