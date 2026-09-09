Give A Child A Book: Help get books to children across the Denver area!

One book can change the story of a child's life, and you have a chance to help make a difference in our community.

Our "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign will kick off on September 9, and we're so excited to help inspire reading by giving new books to local children across Denver! The Scripps Howard Fund will be matching donations for the day, up to $200,000.

At Denver7, we believe giving children books can take them new places, plant the seeds for future success and help break the cycle of poverty.

Children who lack access to a variety of books spend far less time reading, resulting in lower reading proficiency and struggle to complete high school. Unfortunately, many children in low-income neighborhoods lack access to the books they need to become competent readers.

Our annual “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, puts books in the hands of these children.