DOJ: Minneapolis Police used discrimination, excessive force

The Department of Justice released a report Friday that indicated that Minneapolis Police engaged in a pattern of violating constitutional rights against Black residents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed the findings in a news conference Friday morning.

The report was released after a two-year DOJ investigation prompted by the 2020 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police officer.

Garland said that Black and Native American people were six times more likely than White people to be stopped by police in situations that did not result in an arrest or citation. He also noted discrimination against people with behavioral health disabilities when responding to calls for assistance.

"We found that MPD unlawfully discriminates against Black and Native American people in its enforcement activities including the use of force following stops based on our review of the data," Garland said. "MPD officers stop, search and then use force against people who are Black and Native American at disproportionate rates."

In the wake of protests following Floyd's death, the DOJ found that the Minneapolis Police Department engaged in practices violating the rights of journalists and protesters.

The DOJ is recommending 28 remedial measures to "improve public safety, build community trust and comply with the Constitution and federal law."

Garland said the federal government will negotiate a binding consent decree with Minneapolis Police that will include an independent monitor.

"This agreement is an important step forward to providing you with the support and resources you need to do your job effectively and lawfully and finally to the people of Minneapolis," Garland said in a message to Minneapolis Police officers.

Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on murder charges. Chauvin and officers Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were found guilty on federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights.

