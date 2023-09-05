Disney Cruise Line shares first look at its new ship, the Disney Treasure

Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, will set sail on its maiden voyage Dec. 21, 2024, and we have a first look at the new vessel. The sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure is the adventurous sister to the Disney Wish, mirroring many of the Wish’s most beloved offerings and debuting some brand-new experiences.

Here’s a sneak peek at all the ways Disney Cruise Line is bringing Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and even iconic Disney Parks stories to life at sea on the Disney Treasure.

Trading Enchantment for Adventure

The Disney Treasure mirrors the layout of its sister ship and most recent predecessor, the Disney Wish, but trades the Wish’s design motif of enchantment for one of adventure, sourcing inspiration from Disney’s most beloved tales of exploration and discovery.

A New ‘Coco’ Restaurant and Second Marvel Show

Carrying on Disney Cruise Line’s popular rotational dining concept, the Treasure will debut a new “Coco”-themed restaurant that joins the nightly dining rotation alongside Worlds of Marvel and 1923, both of which are also on the Wish.

At “Plaza de Coco,” guests are transported to the colorful town of Saint Cecilia, picking up where the story of Miguel and his family left off in the Disney/Pixar film. Guests will experience two celebratory evenings in Mariachi Plaza. Seated beneath colorful hanging banners and lanterns, guests will dine on a menu of “modern twists on traditional Mexican fare” with entertainment by live musicians and performers.

The other main restaurants, Worlds of Marvel and 1923, will remain largely the same, though Worlds of Marvel will be introducing a second show on the Disney Treasure.

New Bars: Skipper Society and Periscope Pub

Just off the Grand Hall, the jungle meets the sea at Skipper Society, a bar/lounge inspired by the Jungle Cruise. References to the world-famous ride abound in this space decorated with hanging lanterns and rustic canopies. Themed cocktails, light bites plus live entertainment should make this a main attraction for Disney Parks fans.

Taking the place of Keg & Compass on the Disney Wish, the Periscope Pub celebrates the 1954 film “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and the Walt Disney World attraction it inspired. Steampunk-esque submarine accents, underwater projections and an overhead “window” into mysterious watery realms simulate a deep dive into the abyss. Craft beers and light snacks fortify peckish explorers and live sports and news on screens keep guests connected to the world “above.”

AquaMouse Returns With an Adventurous Addition

AquaMouse, Disney’s first-of-its-kind water ride introduced on the Disney Wish, will debut with an adventurous new twist on the Disney Treasure. The splashy adventure through 760 feet of twisting and turning tubes above the ship’s upper decks will premiere a new storyline — “AquaMouse: Curse of the Golden Egg.” Inspired by “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” animated shorts, this new adventure takes guests inside an ancient temple alongside Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in search of treasure.

More Familiar Spaces With an Adventurous Twist

Guests’ first glimpse inside the Disney Treasure is through its gilded Grand Hall. The Grand Hall incorporates design influences from Asia and Africa, conjuring images of the golden palace of Agrabah from Aladdin. Statues of Aladdin and Jasmine beckon guests to start exploring.

Just off the Grand Hall, guests will find Heihei Café. Named after Moana’s feathered friend, the cafe takes design cues from the island of Montunui, incorporating ocean blues, seashell accents, and furniture inspired by Polynesian boat builders. At Jade Cricket Café, the bar will feature a jade sculpture of Cri-Kee, the lucky cricket from “Mulan,” plus decorative nods to Mulan’s heritage and armor.

Just off the pool deck, Jumbeaux’s Sweets will be a “Zootopia”-inspired ice cream shop based on the film’s Jumbeaux Café. Serving handmade gelato, ice cream, sorbet and specialty treats, the colorful shop will feature a sculpture of Officer Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.

Named after “The Lion King” matriarch, Sarabi is the Disney Treasure’s version of Disney Wish’s entertainment hub, Luna. Sarabi is destination for family activities by day that transitions to an adult-exclusive entertainment space at night. Sarabi’s design takes inspiration from the “natural beauty and openness of the savanna.”

Staterooms Showcase Tales of Adventure

Inspired by some of Disney’s most famous animated adventure stories, the Disney Treasure’s 1,256 staterooms will feature artwork and design elements from films including “Aladdin,” “Pocahontas,” “Up” and “Encanto.”

Most staterooms have an ocean view and 70% have a veranda. Many rooms have the option to adjoin to accommodate larger families, with 451 connecting doors in total.

Concierge-level staterooms and suites include a range of amenities such as spacious sitting areas and access to a private lounge and sun deck. Decor in concierge-level suites draws inspiration from “The Lion King.”

Two Bagheera Royal Suites and two Rajah Royal Suites honor the beloved feline sidekicks from “The Jungle Book” and “Aladdin.”

Tomorrow Tower Suite

Occupying the ship’s forward funnel, the EPCOT-inspired Tomorrow Tower Suite is the most over-the-top of the Treasure’s accommodations. Comfortably sleeping up to eight guests, the 2000-square-foot suite includes a full kitchen and dining area, private elevator and two-story window. Subtle nods to EPCOT and its World Discovery neighborhood will be expressed through the suite’s artwork, lighting fixtures, futuristic accents and architectural details.

Dining, Leisure and Entertainment Options Abound

The Disney Treasure will feature some of the same dining and entertainment options as the Disney Wish. Some of the offerings on the new cruise liner include the Marceline Market, which will be offering quick, casual dining on the upper deck. Guests will also find the buffet restaurant, Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods as well as five themed food stalls serving crowd-pleasing classics like barbecue, burgers, pizza, and soft-serve ice cream.

The Treasure will also feature three “Beauty and the Beast”-themed adults-only upcharge concepts including the upscale cocktail bar, The Rose, Palo Steakhouse and the ship’s most elevated dining offering, Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallerment.

Kids ages 3 to 12 will be able to enjoy Disney’s Oceaneer Club. In the club they’ll be able to craft their own coasters in the Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, become galactic caretakers in Star Wars: Cargo Bay, channel their inner artist in Rapunzel’s Art Studio and assemble with Avengers in Marvel Super Hero Academy.

Additionally, The Hero Zone is an “Incredibles”-themed sports and recreation venue that offers family-friendly physical challenges, games and competitions.

The cruise liner has plenty of leisure options including cinemas, salons, and spas. Some of its offerings include:

Wonderland and Never Land Cinemas: These cinemas provide double the entertainment thanks to two screening rooms showing first-run films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and more.

Hook’s Barbery: The Captain Hook-themed European-style men’s salon offers haircuts, shaves, nail and skin services and includes a popular pop-up bar.

Untangled Salon: The elegant “Tangled”-themed salon provides an array of salon services in a stunning, light-filled space.

Senses Spa and Senses Fitness: The two spaces provide an area for relaxing beauty and spa treatments and state-of-the art exercise facilities.

Two original musical spectaculars, “Disney Seas the Adventure,” and “Beauty and the Beast,” have been announced as two of the three main shows coming to the Walt Disney Theatre on the Disney Treasure.

Reveals Still to Come

While there’s plenty here to unpack about the new ship, Disney has kept quiet about a few details it will reveal at a later date. Since we know that the Treasure shares the Wish’s same basic layout, we also know there are a few key spaces that we haven’t learned about yet.

First up, Disney confirmed that Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge will be exclusive to the Disney Wish. They also confirmed that Star Wars: Cargo Bay in Disney’s Oceaneer Club will be the only dedicated Star Wars-themed space on the Treasure. This means that secluded, immersive space will get a totally different theme.

We also haven’t yet learned what’s planned for the space occupied by whimsical piano bar Nightingale’s on the Disney Wish.

Other reveals yet to come include plans for the second Marvel show in Worlds of Marvel. Disney also announced that a brand-new Broadway-style show is coming to the Walt Disney Theatre on the Disney Treasure.

What else do we hope to learn about the Disney Wish? Haunted Mansion has been teased on multiple occasions on promotional materials about the Disney Treasure, so we anxiously await details about how the famous Disney Parks attraction that has yielded multiple films might be represented on the ship. We also have yet to learn about deck parties and entertainment. Will the Disney Treasure have a Pirate Night deck party? And there’s one more famous franchise on our wish list for this adventure-themed ship — Indiana Jones!

When You Can Book Your Cruise on the Disney Treasure

Following the Disney Treasure’s seven-night Eastern Caribbean maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on Dec. 21, 2024, the ship will sail an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean out of Port Canaveral. Bookings open to all guests on Sept. 20, 2023, with Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members able to book as early as Sept. 12, 2023. Learn more at disneycruise.com/treasure.

