Star athletes come to Colorado to compete in X Games beginning Thursday

ASPEN, Colo. — Some of the world's best skiers and snowboarders will come together in Aspen to kick off the X Games. Some big names will compete beginning Thursday, including snowboarder Chloe Kim, Skier Eileen Gu and Silverthorne native Red Gerard.

"They're above the level of anything you'll ever see," VP of Live Events Richie Biggie said. "To see it live is a really special thing. It's pretty crazy what they're doing, and when you see it live it's even crazier."

In addition to the competitions, live music is returning to X Games.

"For so many years we had music here in Aspen, then COVID hit," Biggie said. "But this year we're bringing it back and we have a really heavy hitter lineup."

That lineup includes performances from big names like Illenium, Big Gigantic and Deadmau5.

Organizers said, there are a few things you should know before heading to X Games. There's no parking on site, but parking information can be found on the X Games website.

If you can't go in person, you can watch the X Games on ESPN, Roku, XGames.com and on Denver7.

The X Games run through Saturday.