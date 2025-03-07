This weekend, you have a chance to take a break from the smartphones, computers and anything with a screen. Global Day of Unplugging runs from sundown March 7 to sundown March 8. It’s held on the first Friday and Saturday of March to encourage people to take a break from digital devices.

Mother of seven and “mom coach” Hannah Keeley said unplugging for a day is a great time to discuss screen addiction with kids and start a better routine for your family.

“I would use this day not as just one day we unplug, but a day to leverage some new behavior,” Keeley said.

Put down that phone: Global Day of Unplugging is March 7-8

Keeley offers advice and connects with parents on Instagram. She said by unplugging for a full day, you may come up with alternative ways to spend that time. It’s also a chance to set rules around device use. She advises prohibiting devices in the bedroom and at the dinner table.

The theme of this year’s Global Day of Unplugging is powering human connection.