Denver's Latino Cultural Arts Center offering tours of "Las Bodegas"

Construction will begin soon on a new cultural campus in the historic Sun Valley and La Alma-Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

Las Bodegas, which means “the warehouses” in Spanish, is an appropriate name for the community and arts space that is planned for 10,000 square feet of warehouse space at 1935 West 12th Ave.

The executive director for Denver’s Latino Cultural Arts Center, Alfredo Reyes, said they are finalizing the permitting process and have secured nearly $5 million dollars in funding for construction.

“To now have our own building in the heart of Denver, between two of the most historic and diverse neighborhoods in the city is going to be really a catalyst for the rest of the cultural campus,” Reyes said.

Eventually the campus will span three locations, including a headquarters in front of Empower Field. Las Bodegas will have space for arts classrooms, digital production and community spaces.

“If you're interested in photography, you'll be able to come and take classes. If you're interested in painting, you'll be able to come and take classes with the best visual artists of our time that are local here to Denver,” Reyes said.

Reyes hopes the center will foster cultural preservation, while expanding opportunities for young artists and creators.

“It might seem like an empty warehouse in a shell of a building, but it'll be a community hub, a multi-generational environment where all people are welcome,” he said

Las Bodegas will be holding open houses every Thursday in August from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. to allow the community to see the space and offer their own ideas for programs.

You can RSVP for the open houses here.



