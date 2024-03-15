Grab a free frozen treat from Dairy Queen on Free Cone Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Dairy Queen is welcoming the start of spring in the best possible way: by handing out free ice cream!

On Tuesday, March 19 — the official first day of spring — head over to your local DQ for a free small vanilla soft-serve cone. There is a limit of one free cone per customer while supplies last at participating non-mall DQ locations or at participating mall locations if you make an additional purchase. There is no purchase required for non-mall locations.

The deal is not valid on digital or delivery orders. To find a location that’s participating, check Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day website.

Dairy Queen

“Nothing says warmer weather is around the corner quite like Free Cone Day. We’re inviting fans everywhere to grab their friends and families and get their ‘Treat Szn’ started with something sweet — on us!” Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at ADQ, said in a press release.

Dairy Queen has been honoring the start of spring with Free Cone Day since 2014, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Dairy Queen

While you wait for Free Cone Day on March 19, you can get your hands on DQ’sSt. Patrick’s Day treats now through March 17.

Dairy Queen

The Mint Brownie Blizzard Treat combines chocolate brownie pieces, choco chunks and mint with vanilla soft serve, while the Under the Rainbow Shake is made with DQ vanilla soft serve ice cream, strawberry flavor, rainbow sprinkles and whipped topping.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.