More than 300 couples exchange vows during total solar eclipse wedding

More than 300 couples stood under darkening skies in Russellville, Arkansas, to exchange their vows during the height of the total solar eclipse on April 8.

The mass wedding was part of a larger, three-day event dubbed “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” For just $100, couples received entry to the festival and a free wedding ceremony which included everything from the officiant, a toast and even a wedding cake.

All the couples needed to bring to the wedding was a marriage license and their love for one another.

Photographer Aaron Huey shared a pair of stunning images of a pair of newlyweds standing in the shadow of eclipse totality shortly after exchanging their vows.

Local reporter Neale Zeringue captured the photos of at least a dozen couples who made the trip to Arkansas to seal their love under the shadow of the moon.

With more than 4 minutes in eclipse totality, Russellville became the go-to destination for many couples who had other plans to marry on eclipse day.

Carlotta Cox and Matthew Holloway drove to Arkansas from Tennessee to get married instead of heading up to New England.

“Our original destination was Maine,” the couple told 4029 TV News. “The totality there is like two minutes, and then we were looking for something where the totality was longer.”

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Keagan Wright heard about the wedding event in Arkansas and thought it would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share with his fiancée Courtney Rougeau. Wright told “Good Morning America” his bride-to-be wasn’t sure, at first, about the idea.

“She was wanting something a little more traditional,” he told “GMA.” “It took a while but I finally convinced her to get married [during] the eclipse.”

It turned out to be a wonderful decision. Rougeau and Wright witnessed the ring of light around the moon as eclipse totality happened shortly after their vows. The bride thought the view was “amazing.”

“This is breathtaking. It’s nothing like I’ve ever seen before,” she told “GMA.” “I know I keep using that word [amazing] but there’s nothing else that describes it. Like, the happiest I’ve ever been and to experience this with him, it’s really incredible.”

More than 300 couples exchange vows during total solar eclipse wedding originally appeared on Simplemost.com