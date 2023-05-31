Cotton Candy Oreo cookies are returning this summer

Oreo is bringing back a nostalgic summer flavor not seen from the brand in nearly a decade: Cotton Candy!

Inspired by the classic carnival treat, a Nabisco representative tells Simplemost the limited-edition Oreo Cotton Candy sandwich cookies are made with a golden Oreo basecake, then a double stuffing of pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme.

The flavor will return to shelves on June 5 for the first time since 2015, but just like before, they’ll only be around for a limited time.

Right next to the cotton candy cookies, you’ll find two other limited-time flavors hitting the shelf just in time for summer: S’mOREO and Blackout Cake.

The s’more-flavored cookies have a graham-flavored cake base and two layers of creme – one marshmallow and one chocolate — while the Blackout Cake flavor was first introduced this April. The cake flavor still has the classic Oreo chocolate cookie base, but it swaps the traditional creme for a layer of chocolate cake-flavored creme and a layer of dark chocolate cake-flavored creme.

Oreo does not say how long any of the three limited-time flavors will be around, so if you want to try them, you may want to add them to your grocery list now.

Nabisco

However, if the cotton candy flavor is the only one you’re finding intriguing, you’re not alone. Cotton candy has actually been having a bit of a “moment” over the last few years, showing up in everything from Cap’n Crunch for breakfast to Peeps at Easter and you can even find cotton candy-flavored grapes.

Dairy Queen also added a cotton-candy flavored cone on its menu in 2020 cotton candy and a Blizzard treat in 2021 that they bring back every summer. Made with a blend of vanilla soft serve and cotton candy sprinkles, it joins another flavor that may also invoke some nostalgia: Peanut Butter Puppy Chow, which has cereal, melted chocolate, peanut butter and powdered sugar on the “puppy chow” pieces, plus peanut butter and chocolate chunks.

Dairy Queen

Will you be stocking up on Oreos or any other cotton-candy-flavored treats this summer?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.