Contaminated marijuana vapes sold at more than 400 Colorado stores, health advisory issued

COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has issued a health and safety advisory after contaminated "Regulated Marijuana Vaporizer Delivery Devices," commonly known as cartridges or disposables, were sold at hundreds of stores across Colorado.

405 stores, to be exact, the CDPHE, in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR), stated that batches of these devices were produced with an ingredient that contained methylene chloride. They were sold between March 27, 2026, and September 25, 2026.

Under CDPHE and DOR standards, their offices deemed this to be a public health and safety threat. According to the departments, the devices were produced by Staycon LLC under the name of Craft.

Methylene chloride is a solvent used for a variety of things, from paint to metal cleaning and chemical processing; the Environmental Protection Agency says it can cause neurotoxicity in the short term, and long-term chronic exposure can include liver toxicity, liver cancer, and lung cancer.

Anyone who may have consumed the contaminated batches is encouraged to cross-reference the batch numbers on the labels of their boxes or packages and, if it matches, dispose of the devices immediately.

If you notice any effects on your health, you are encouraged to seek medical attention and report it to the Marijuana Enforcement Division. A form has been created to file a report.

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