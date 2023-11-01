Columbia announced the theme for its 2023 Star Wars outerwear collection

For the eighth winter season, Columbia Sportswear and Lucasfilm Ltd. have joined forces to create a winter collection that will set Star Wars fans up to brave the coldest of terrains.

Launching Dec. 1, this year’s limited-edition “Star Wars” Skywalker Pilot Collection is inspired by Luke Skywalker’s legendary flight suit and includes nine pieces that blend fan-favorite details from on-screen costumes with the functionality of Columbia outerwear.

Columbia

“This collaboration balances ‘Star Wars’ design with the performance and durability Columbia is known for,” said Matt Merriman, VP Brand Development and Partnerships at Columbia Sportswear. “These are not costume replicas. Rather, our product team took inspiration from Luke Skywalker’s iconic flight suit and created a fully equipped ski collection built to withstand the elements. It is that mash-up that we find interesting. The styles are as functional as they are beautiful.”

Columbia revealed a first look at the collection today ahead of the Dec. 1 launch. Drawing inspiration from the hero known for taking on Wampas and AT-ATs in the freezing cold, this line features lifestyle and performance gear fit for both the Rebel base and the ski slopes.

Set your alarms, folks. The Skywalker Pilot Collection launches on columbia.com/StarWars at 12:01am ET on Dec. 1, 2023. It will also hit select Columbia-branded U.S. retail locations and will be available internationally in several countries in Asia, Europe, and Central and South America.

Here’s a closer look at each of the nine pieces. May the fashion Force be with you.

Skywalker Pilot Ski Suit ($500)

Columbia

A one-piece ski suit with Omni-Tech waterproof fabric, thermal lining, and unique Star Wars details including R2-D2 and T-65 X-wing graphics and messages in the Aurebesh writing system. This piece will be available exclusively online.

Skywalker Pilot Ski Jacket ($350)

Columbia

Perfect for the slopes, this ski jacket has waterproof fabric and thermal lining and features R2-D2 and X-wing graphics, plus Aurebesh messages.

Skywalker Pilot Snow Goggle ($300), Crossbody Bag ($50) and Ball Cap ($40)

Columbia

Inspired by Luke’s helmet and helmet compatible, snow goggles come with two interchangeable lenses and a pouch. The Crossbody Bag is adjustable with pockets, silicone logo patches, an emblem inspired by Luke’s helmet insignia and an Aurebesh message. The Ball Cap also features an emblem inspired by Luke’s helmet insignia, plus a silicone Rebel patch and an Aurebesh message.

Skywalker Pilot Lightweight Jacket ($200)

Columbia

Still warm but suitable for less-frigid temperatures, this lightweight jacket has a reflective lining and functional pockets. Details include on-screen costume-inspired quilting on the sleeves and a T-47 Airspeeder/Snowspeeder graphic inside.

Skywalker Pilot Pullover ($150)

Columbia

The heavyweight cotton-blend hooded pullover is available in two colors, with either T-65 X-wing or T-47 Airspeeder/Snowspeeder graphics on the back.

Skywalker Pilot Long-Sleeve Shirt ($70)

Columbia

This heavyweight cotton-blend long-sleeve shirt showcases concept art of Luke on Hoth.

Skywalker Pilot Short-Sleeve Shirt ($55)

Columbia

This heavyweight cotton-blend tee features either X-wing or Airspeeder/Snowspeeder graphics, insignia inspired by Luke’s helmet and Aurebesh messages.

NASCAR Meets a Galaxy Far, Far Away

This week also brings an additional Columbia x Star Wars reveal. In the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Nov. 5, NASCAR driver and Columbia ambassador Bubba Wallace, who drives the 23 car for 23XI Racing, will race the final race of the season in true Star Wars fashion: Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD will feature a new paint job inspired by Luke Skywalker’s Red Five X-wing Starfighter.

Wallace will also wear a helmet and fire suit inspired by the Rebel hero. Columbia revealed the new paint scheme, suit and helmet in a video featuring Luke Skywalker himself, actor Mark Hamill, who tosses the keys to Bubba, hands him the helmet, and reminds him “The Force will be with you, always.” Watch the video below.

Another Columbia Collaboration

Lucasfilm Ltd. parent company Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary with collaborations and celebrations across the globe, including a Disney100 x Columbia outerwear collection. Other Disney100 merchandise collaborations include fan-favorite hats, jacket and shirts from RSVLTS, shoes by Vans, and — just launched Nov. 1 — a series of McDonald’s Happy Meal toys.

