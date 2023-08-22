This Clinique lipstick is always in my bag

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

I admit it — I don’t understand how to put on most forms of makeup. Eyeliner is a total mystery to me. Highlighter? Cool, but I’m no artist, and I do not know what to do with it. But I do use the basics: foundation, powder, mascara and even an eyeshadow stick sometimes. It took me many years to figure out what I need and what works for me, because makeup is just not something I’m good at.

But that doesn’t mean I’m not fascinated by all the products out there. I especially love experimenting with lip products — lipstick, lip liners and lip gloss to name a few. And while there are so many fun lip products out there I like to try, there’s one item I always take with me everywhere I go: Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. I’ve been using it for decades, ever since my first professional makeover at a department store introduced me to the brand.

According to the Clinique website, this is a “cult classic lip shade” and four are sold every minute around the world. This makes me happy because there were a couple of times when I thought it was discontinued and I would never see it again! It has even had its moment on social media and I’m so glad the TikTok generation has discovered it. You can get Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey for $23.90 right now on Amazon.

$23.90 at Amazon

So what’s special about this lip color? It’s sheer and slightly glossy, with a light, moisturizing feel. It’s one of those products that changes color to suit everyone, so it flatters all skin tones (Supposedly. I can’t confirm this for everyone, but it flatters mine!). It’s pretty, but not too bright or bold. And because of its transparency, it’s easy to put on without a mirror. Think of it as more of a tinted balm than a full-on lipstick. It’s actually perfect for those who don’t really like wearing stuff on their face, or don’t really understand makeup, like me. It’s foolproof.

MORE: The Best Lipstick

If this product has one drawback it’s that it doesn’t stay on all day, but because it’s so easy to use on the go, that’s no big deal. Not only do I take this with me everywhere I go, I have about four in my possession so I can always leave one in each of my most commonly used bags. Also, because I tend to forget where I put them!

Pro tip: Use this with Clinique’s Chili lip liner and layer with the brand’s Black Honey Pop Plush lip gloss for a bit of extra shine!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.