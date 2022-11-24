This Rooster Christmas Wreath Will Make Your Door Distinctive And Fun—And It’s 80% Off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Your Christmas wreath is an essential part of your holiday decor. You can string up more lights than Clark Griswold, but if you don’t have a beautiful Christmas wreath for your front door, you will spread about 3,000% less Christmas cheer (rough estimate).

Luckily, Amazon has some great deals right now on unique and festive Christmas wreaths. Some are fun, some are beautiful, and some speak to your love of favorite holiday films (like “Nightmare Before Christmas,” for example). Whatever your style, you’ll find a Christmas wreath that suits your home and your personality. Here’s one we love that’s deeply discounted right now:

Looking for something a bit different than the usual evergreen and pine cone combo? We love this Xinsrenus rooster-shaped wreath that is perfect for anyone who likes rustic or farmhouse-style decor. It’s hung with jute rope, but also has a steel wire back for more versatile hanging. It’s made from plastic, so it can be used inside or out.

And best of all, this 11-inch wreath is currently 80% off, discounted from $99.85 to $19.97. You can add lights or let it shine on its own. But if this doesn’t suit you, check out these other ones:

We also love the idea of using more than one wreath. This trio of wreaths spells “JOY” and is cheery enough to drive away any case of the Bah Humbugs. The wooden wreaths are painted in a trendy red-and-black buffalo print and are topped with burlap bows that are minimalist and on-trend. These jolly Christmas wreaths will perfectly complete your holiday decorations, and they are currently on sale for $21.29, down from $39.99.

Reviewers have given the farmhouse-style wreath set glowing reviews, with over 1,600 reviews and a 4.3 out of 5-star rating. One said the wreaths are “super cute for the price point” and another noted that “they look great from the street.” Other reviewers say that they even use the wreaths inside to complete their holiday decor. Shop the Joy Christmas wreath ($21.29) here.

Are you tired of the rustic, farmhouse style? If you are looking for a Christmas wreath that is super glammed out, we love this pink, glitzy wreath that brings to mind the opulence of ’80s Christmas decorations. This 24-inch artificial wreath is currently 20% on Amazon, priced down from $49.99 to $39.99. The unique, vivid pink wreath is eye-catching and satisfyingly kitschy, topped with gold ornaments and a shiny gold bow.

This cute pink Christmas wreath will definitely stand out on your door and be easily visible from the street. Reviewers have given it 4.3 out of 5-star ratings with more than 220 people weighing in. They say the wreath is “absolutely beautiful!” as reviewer maja noted, and that “all my neighbors love it!” as customer Holly dorsey exclaimed.

For those who prefer a more classic, cozy look, this elegant Christmas wreath from the National Tree Company certainly fits the bill. It’s pre-lit with more than 100 individually crafted branch tips for a lush look. The artificial wreath is decorated with pine cones, berry clusters and ball ornaments.

This Christmas wreath has 4.3 out of 5 stars from more than 500 reviewers. Customers Lydia S. Long raved that these wreaths are “absolutely beautiful” and “perfection,” and another liked the “rich and classy look.”

“The pictures don’t do it justice. It is very green and real looking,” Amazon customer happygolucky said. “The ornaments are beautiful.”

Best of all, right now the wreath is 30% off, priced down from $79.98 to $55.99. Shop the Christmas wreath here.

