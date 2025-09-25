Merriam-Webster unveils new dictionary with ‘rizz,’ ‘dad bod’ and more

Merriam-Webster announced it will publish a new edition of its Collegiate Dictionary for the first time in more than 20 years, adding 5,000 new words.

New entries include cold brew, farm-to-table, rizz and dad bod. The edition also features 1,000 new phrases and 20,000 additional usage examples.

The release marks the 12th edition of the Collegiate Dictionary. It is expected to weigh more than 5 pounds and will include curated word lists such as “words from the 1990s” and “words for things that often go unnamed.”

Many terms in the new edition were absent from the last edition, published in 2003, but have appeared on Merriam-Webster’s website for years.

“Our website receives over a billion visits per year,” said Greg Barlow, president of Merriam-Webster. “But people still love books. In fact, we continue to sell over a million dictionaries a year — and the new Twelfth Edition is the finest Collegiate we’ve ever published. For those who enjoy books and dictionaries, it will be a volume to cherish.”

The new edition of the Collegiate Dictionary will be released Nov. 18.