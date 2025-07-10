Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
McDonald's snack wraps return to the menu after nearly a decade-long hiatus

The return of the snack wraps was a result of years of customer demand, the company said.
McDonald's officially returned its snack wraps to their rightful place on the menu Thursday.

The return of the snack wraps was a result of years of customer demand, the company said.

According to multiple reports, McDonald's removed the item from U.S. restaurants about nine years ago because they were time-consuming to prepare and didn't meet sales expectations.

The original version featured a crispy chicken tender wrapped with shredded lettuce, cheese and ranch sauce in a tortilla. There was also a honey mustard option.

The newly released version is basically the same, but has a ranch sauce option and a spicy pepper sauce option.

It's the same spicy pepper sauce the company launched earlier in the week to go on some of its breakfast menu items.

