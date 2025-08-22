Airbnb adds safety feature to waterfront listings and homes with pools

Airbnb is rolling out new water safety features aimed at helping guests stay safe when booking rentals near pools, lakes or beaches.

The company said Thursday that travelers booking waterfront properties will now see in-app safety tips developed with Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit focused on preventing unintentional injuries to children. The guidance includes reminders to never swim alone, avoid alcohol or drugs when in or around water and check for safety equipment before getting in the water.

After a reservation is confirmed, the booking guest will also receive prompts with suggested questions to ask the host, such as whether rescue equipment is available, where the access points to the pool or waterfront areas are and what hazards may be present.

“While water safety incidents during stays in Airbnb listings are incredibly rare, we want guests to feel confident and prepared,” Tara Bunch, Airbnb’s global head of operations, said in a statement.

The platform update came weeks after Scripps News Investigates contacted Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms seeking interviews for an ongoing investigation into pool safety at vacation rentals.

Scripps News is examining dozens of reported drownings and near-drownings involving children at vacation rentals in Florida and Arizona for a series of reports set to begin airing next week. In some cases, Scripps News found children drowned at homes that did not have pool fences, some had door alarms that were reported not to be functioning, and some were not properly licensed or permitted with their local municipalities to serve as short-term rentals.

More than 4,500 people drowned each year from 2020 to 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.