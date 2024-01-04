Britney Spears says she will 'never return' to music industry

It's "(Britney Spears) Against the Music" … industry.

The singer proved Wednesday she meant what she sang in "My Prerogative," particularly when it comes to ever releasing another album.

"They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album… I will never return to the music industry !!!" Spears wrote in the caption of a post on her now deactivated Instagram account.

The pop singer appears to be responding to reports that surfaced earlier that day saying she was potentially collaborating with musician Charli XCX and singer-songwriter Julia Michaels for an upcoming record. Page Six had reported the project was "only starting to take shape" and that no material had been recorded yet.

And while Spears shot down rumors of new music under her own moniker, she noted she was still writing music, but not for herself to sing.

"When I write, I write for fun, or I write for other people !!!" she wrote. "I've written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I'm a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!"

Spears has released nine albums throughout her storied career, with the most recent being "Glory" in 2016 and a reissued version in 2020.

Since then, there have been multiple assertions prior to the most recent claiming Spears would leave the music industry for good — one coming from her longtime manager who resigned during her conservatorship, and another from Spears herself after she was released from the legal arrangement, saying she feared the business and wouldn't return as a form of strike against her family.

But Spears has since released two new singles: the chart-topping Elton John collab "Hold Me Closer" in 2022 and "Mind Your Business" last year with will.i.am.

