Britain's Queen Camilla is taking a week-long break from royal duties

Queen Camilla is taking a break from royal duties after stepping in for King Charles III during his cancer treatments.

According to multiple reports, Camilla devoted most of last month to substituting for her husband and managing all royal responsibilities, so she is now taking a week-long break to rest.

The Sunday Times initially reported that the 76-year-old will not be attending any events until March 11, when she is expected to be at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day. On that day, the king will be absent, and Camilla will represent him and lead the royal family, the report stated.

The royal diary mentions that Princess Anne and Prince Edward will stand in for Camilla and the king at various upcoming events over the next week while they are both out.

King Charles has been taking time off since last month when he went to the hospital for a procedure to address a benign prostate enlargement. During the checkup, doctors found another issue, and further tests confirmed cancer.

While the palace did not confirm what type of cancer the king was diagnosed with, it did say the king chose to share the news with the public to "prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

