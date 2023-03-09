Brides are wearing bedazzled Crocs to their wedding

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

In one of the latest online debates, people are divided on whether Crocs belong at weddings. While some women are still wearing heels down the aisle, they’re starting and ending their days in wedding Crocs, as demonstrated by this blushing bride on TikTok who encourages others to do the same. Other brides are wearing them all day—even to walk down the aisle.

Are you Team Crocs in general? Wedding apparel or not, people have big feelings about this brand. However, Crocs have been around for more than 20 years, so whether you love them or hate them, they’re not going anywhere.

Yes you jolly well can #weddingcrocs pic.twitter.com/RGOndACBSx — Jo – Mother of Tarantulas (@joanne_42) October 23, 2022

In January 2022, Crocs CEO Andrew Rees reported that the company experienced a 67% revenue increase from 2020. That indicates that many consumers, even brides, are leaning into comfortable and affordable footwear. For some women, getting dressed up on their wedding day is half the fun, but for others, heels are the last thing they want to put on.

Why Are Brides Turning To Crocs?

Brides have been known to rock sneakers on their big days for years and Crocs are another cozy alternative to heels. They are spending time embellishing and customizing their $29 wedding Crocs to make them more unique. Some are coating them with a glittery spray before adding shoe charms (called Jibbitz), fake flowers and jewels.

The wedding Crocs market is gaining momentum. You can find custom-made white Crocs for more than $100 on Etsy, like these.

In addition to comfort, brides who love crafting have taken a DIY approach, saving them money on shoes they may only wear once.

Why Not Let The Whole Wedding Party Join In The Fun?

We’ve all been to a wedding where women have kicked off their heels on the dance floor. Well, with the rubber slip-on Crocs, you certainly don’t have to worry about your toes feeling pinched while you groove the night away. Some brides are inviting the whole wedding party to join in on the fun. In this TikTok video, a bride bedazzles a pair of Crocs while sitting in front of several additional pairs.

In a Facebook group titled “Wedding Ideas,” more than 29,000 comments have been posted with users weighing in on whether they think wedding Crocs for a bridal party are brilliant or tacky.

What do you think? Would you say “I do” to this trend? If so, here are some must-haves to help you get in on the action.

To create Crocs fit for a wedding, most brides start with $29 bright white Crocs, although bridal parties typically match the color of their dresses. With more than 410,000 ratings and an average of 4.8 stars, these white Crocs are rated as Amazon’s best-seller in the Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry category. Add gems or Jibbitz charms to make them uniquely you.

If you plan to add gemstones to your Crocs, you’ll want a tube of glue that promises a good grip. Enter clear Gorilla Glue, which dries in under a minute. Although this particular glue is ideal for rubber use, brides have mentioned sanding the shoes down first to help the gems adhere better. A two-pack sells for about $5 at Walmart.

Mist on a coating of blitz to your shoes with this Diamond Dust glitter spray paint. One happy reviewer said that the first coat will add a subtle shimmer to your craft but several coats will create a more substantial effect. A 5.75-ounce can sells for about $20. While we like the Diamond Dust affect, there are also 14 other colors to choose from.

Nothing says wedding bling like clear rhinestones. These flat-backed gems are made from hard K9 glass. The 5,040 stones come in six different sizes, ranging from 2 to 6.5 millimeters, to add shine and sparkle. Use a pair of tweezers and glue to apply. Reviewer Angie said they were a great value for the price and that she will purchase them again. Currently on sale for $8, this rhinestone set will help you really go to town on those Crocs.

If you already have too much to do before your big day, skip making your own wedding Crocs and pick up a pre-made pair from Etsy seller ShelbpezBoutique instead. This seller boasts a five-star rating with 277 shop reviews. Her customized Crocs go for $175 and up. Simply select your size, add them to your cart and knock one of 10,000-plus other to-do items off your list.

No matter what your viewpoint is on Crocs at wedding, I think we can all agree that a bride should have the last word on what she wears on her wedding day.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.