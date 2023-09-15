Body of baby found in trash can at New Mexico hospital

Police in New Mexico are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a baby that was found inside a trash can at a hospital.

The Hobbs Police Department states that a 16-year-old was accompanied by her mother to the Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital on Sept. 13.

The teen was reportedly admitted to a room for an undisclosed medical issue before being discharged.

After the teen left the hospital, police said staff discovered the newborn baby's body inside the restroom area of the patient's room.

It's unclear whether the child was alive at any point before being disposed of in the trash can.

The Hobbs Police Department said the baby's body was sent to Albuquerque for an autopsy. Authorities have not said whether the teen will face charges.

This is the second time this year that a baby was found in the trash at a hospital in southeast New Mexico.

Alexee Trevizo, 19, is charged with murder after authorities said she gave birth in a hospital restroom and left the child's body in a trash crash.

Trevizo told a doctor and her mother that she didn't know what to do because the baby wasn't crying when she gave birth.

Trevizo was arrested, but released ahead of a trial.

