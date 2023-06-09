These Birkenstocks dupes are on sale for $35 at Kohl’s

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Warmer weather is upon us and that means it’s time to take your sandals out of the closet — or pick up some new ones.

Kohl’s is currently offering a sale on a pair of women’s leather sandals that are essentially a dupe for Birkenstocks, but at a much lower price. While a similar pair of Birkenstocks is priced at $110, these Sonoma Goods For Life Artwork Women’s Leather Sandals are on sale for $34.99, a savings of $15 from the regular price of $49.99 and a savings of $75 when compared to the Birkenstocks.

The Sonoma Goods for Life sandals come in sizes 5-11 and five colors: black, white, taupe, brown and blush (a light shade of pink). The sandals have a traction outsole, leather upper with buckles and a microfiber lining. They are open-toed, slip-on shoes with a 1-inch heel.

There are no coupon codes necessary for the deal — simply add your size and preferred color to the shopping cart on Kohl’s website and they’re yours. Kohl’s does not say when the sale ends, so you’ll want to place your order soon. You can get free shipping to your home with a purchase of $49 or more or can have them shipped to your local Kohl’s location for free.

With more than 700 reviews, customers say the sandals are comfortable, true to size and a good price. One customer who gave them a full 5 stars compared them to Birkenstocks and says they “look expensive,” despite their price.

“I adjusted the buckles to my perfect fit and I am very happy with them. I got them because they resemble Birkenstock but without the high price,” Kohl’s customer Mashy wrote. “It’s a possibly they run a wee bit big but I am very happy with my new sandals.”

If you’re looking for something just a bit different, these SO Passion Fruit Women’s Slide Sandals are also on sale at Kohl’s for an even better price of $9.99, a savings of $10 from the regular price of $19.99.

Made of Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), a type of plastic, the sandals have a foam footbed, hook-and-loop tape closure and 1-inch heel. They come in sizes 5–11 and eight colors, including tie-dye and hot pink.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.