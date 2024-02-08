Beyoncé reveals new hair care line called Cécred

Beyoncé with the good hair.

Beyoncé announced her new hair care line, Cécred, on Thursday.

The singer shared the news in a video on Instagram, posted in collaboration with the brand's new account.

"Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb 20," read the caption.

The video showed a projector screen with snippets of home video featuring a young Beyoncé in her mother's salon, as it cut to clips of hair-washing, braiding and silk presses, before cutting to a black screen with the brand name "Cécred" in gray letters.

Beyoncé teased she was entering the hair industry last May, with her mom Tina Knowles' former salon serving as inspiration.

"How many of you knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon? Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done," she had written in an Instagram post last year. "I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon."

"I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating," she said.

Beyoncé has not yet disclosed what specific products will be a part of her brand.

