What to buy (and not to buy) in June

Looking to scoop up some late spring and early summer deals? June is a great month to shop.

Sure, it doesn’t come with the highly promoted Memorial Day or Labor Day sale. But it still offers lots of discounts, if you know where to look.

Melissa Robbins is grabbing some of those deals. She is loving all the sales on outdoor gear right now. “Maybe I’ll buy my husband a new grilling set,” she said.

She’s got the right idea.

Brad Baker, manager of a Great Lakes Ace Hardware store, said his location is stocked with mowers, blowers and grills, with lots of pre-summer markdowns.

Consumer Reports breaks down the sales

With June falling between two major holidays, Samantha Gordon of Consumer Reports said you’ll still find deals on big-ticket items like large appliances and mattresses.

“Those sales tend to linger for Memorial Day and start early for July 4th,” she said.

In addition, Consumer Reports said tech deals will start to pop ahead of Father’s Day. And don’t brush off deals on laptops and electronic accessories for recent graduates.

“We tend to see a lot of smartwatches and fitness trackers and headphones, maybe even TVs going on sale around the middle of the month,” Gordon said.

Shop now….but watch for better July deals

Are you hoping for a wardrobe update?

NerdWallet,in its report on June deals, said Victoria’s Secret is known to offer discounts in June for its first of two semi-annual savings events.

But for high-end clothing, you may want to hold off for Nordstrom’s anniversary sale in mid-July.

Another reason you may want to hold off on spending in June, according to Consumer Reports, is that Amazon Prime Day is just a month away.

“Amazon has already made it clear that they’re going to be holding another Prime Day (or days) in July, which means all the retailers will be having big sales,” Gordon said.

If you’re buying a gift or hoping to find something now, check out Consumer Report’s deals byclicking HERE.

Finally, take some time to browse some local stores for deals, as Juan Hernandez was doing at his nearby Ace Hardware store.

“Service is good, everything is good in this store,” he said.

That way you don’t waste your money.

