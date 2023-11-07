The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There’s no place quite like home for the holidays, and there’s nothing that beats a twinkling light display in every window. The best Christmas window lights exude joy and comfort, no matter what the world outside may bring. It’s possible to purchase lights in every color, style and flash pattern imaginable, so the way you design your display is really up to you.

When shopping, be sure to consider the look of your lights from both inside and outside the house, if your shades or curtains will permit them to be viewed by those passing by. Think about how close your outlets are to your windows, if you’re purchasing corded options, and order some extra batteries in the proper size if the lights are cordless. You should also read safety reviews to ensure that the lights you’re thinking of purchasing are a worthy addition to your home.

Some lights are shaped or change colors. Others resemble icicles and are white. Before you buy, think about the holidays your family celebrates and how festive or how versatile you’d like your decorations to be. In your home, the best Christmas window lights might work well for other holidays, too, so keep this in mind if you’d like illuminated décor at other times of the year and try to find something to pull double duty.

$19 (was $21) at Amazon

This set of five simple white window lights includes a star, snowflake, Christmas tree, reindeer and a bell with a bow. The lights are battery operated; three AAA batteries are hidden behind the suction cup for hanging each light.

$9.40-$10.99 at Walmart

Choose your favorite from this cute collection of colorful lights, featuring Santa, Frosty, a Christmas train and snowy green Christmas trees. Each one is powered by three AAA batteries hidden behind the suction-cup hanger.

$24 at Walmart

This pretty blue snowflake will give White Christmas vibes even if it doesn’t snow this year. It measures 16 by 15 inches, hangs from a suction cup and plugs in the wall. If only everything about the holidays could be so easy!

$21 (was $25) at Amazon

If you’re looking for some twinkling lights for the holidays that can be used at other times of the year, too, the Star Curtain Lights, 138 Led 12 Stars Remote Window Curtain String Lights Plug in with 8 Flashing Modes set is a perfect choice. These LED stars are remote controlled and lend a beautiful and serene aesthetic to your windows.

$36 at Amazon

Love all things holiday? This 16-inch Christmas Window Silhouette Lights Decorations Pack of 2 features both Santa and a Christmas tree. It’s sure to bring joy to everyone who sees it.

$36 at Amazon

Let the joy of the season in when you fill your windows with the Kithouse 10 Set Christmas Window Candles Lights with Timer Battery Operated Electric LED Taper Candles. This 10-pack of LED candles is cordless, so you can simply set the lights up in each window and bask in their glow.

$23 at Amazon

If the best Christmas window lights for you are the ones that can be used throughout the year for other holidays, these Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Lights are a great buy. These hanging white lights have a twinkling, icicle effect and are perfect for garden parties, weddings or bedrooms, too.

$27 (was $30) at Amazon

The MAOYUE Christmas Window Lights 3 Pack Christmas Star Lights with Snow Pine Leaves Battery Operated Christmas Lights are a wonderful option if you crave a window display that is festive when lit and unlit. These pine stars feature a bow and look great when illuminated or when turned off.

$18 at Amazon

Nothing sends holiday cheer like a gorgeous light display that gets straight to the point. This Christmas Decorative Window Light, Backdrop String Lights for Outdoor Indoor Windows features a Christmas tree and Santa’s sleigh, along with the words “Merry Christmas.”

$20 at Amazon

The best Christmas window lights for your home might just be the ones that make you feel you’re living in a winter wonderland. The Tupkee Twinkle Window Icicle Lights showcase bright white twinkle lights that are arranged in an icicle pattern to lend a wintry aesthetic to your space.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.