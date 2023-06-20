Bebe Rexha injured after concertgoer threw phone at her face

Singer Bebe Rexha is recovering after being struck in the face by a cellphone during her New York City concert Sunday night. The man who threw it is now in police custody.

The pop star was performing her last song during her set at Pier 17 when a phone flew through the air and hit her. Video captured the moment, followed by it ricocheting off her head. She then grabbed her face, dropped to the ground and was ushered off stage.

A 27-year-old man, Nicolas Malavgna, "intentionally" threw the phone, police said. He has been charged with assault after being arrested at the scene.

Rexha was taken to the hospital after the incident, police said, but she was out Monday.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the artist showed off the shiner while singing her song, "I'm good, yeah, I'm feelin' alright." She also posted a photo to Instagram holding a thumbs up with the caption, "I'm good." Both showed a large, red and purple bruise over her eye and two bandages over her eyebrow.

Rexha was next scheduled to perform in Philadelphia on Tuesday as part of her "Best F'n Night of My Life" North American tour. Her last stop is in Los Angeles on June 30.

