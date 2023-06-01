Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale starts this weekend

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale is returning this weekend and that means one thing: it’s officially time to stock up on candles, body care items and more!

The sale, which happens once in the summer and once after Christmas, is full of products marked between 50%-75% off, plus additional deals that change daily.

A few of the deals you’ll find beginning June 3 include select 3-wick candles for $10.95 (a savings of $16 each), body care for just $3.95, and hand soaps and sanitizers for 50% off. You’ll also find single-wick candles for $5.95, Wallflowers fragrance refills for $3.50, and men’s body care for $5.95. Rewards members will also get a free reward when they earn 100 points.

Bath & Body Works does not say how long the sale will last, but previous semi-annual sales have gone on for around four weeks. If there are specific candle scents or body products that are a must-have for you, however, you may want to shop early to make sure they don’t sell out.

The sale is for “select” products only, so we can’t say for sure what exactly will be included. However, we can confirm that among the scents you’ll find marked down are Disco Daydream and Fruity Sherbert Scoop, which are so new they’re not even on Bath & Body Works’ website yet.

Here are a few others that you’ll be able to get on sale:

Bath & Body Works says the Cucumber Melon scent, which is a classic that has now been on the market for 25 years, will be included in the sale. The scent is described on the website as having notes of cucumber, honeydew, cantaloupe, grapefruit and sheer woods.

If the shower gel is included, you’ll get it for just $3.95, a savings of $9.55 from the regular price of $13.50.

The Watermelon Lemonade & Eucalyptus Mint hand soap is included in the sale and will be priced at $3.97, a savings of about 50%.

Although it may sound like two (or four!) different scents, it’s actually a sweet combination. Bath & Body Works describes it as “a freshly cleaned home on a sunny July day” and says it has fragrance notes of watermelon ice, Meyer lemons and eucalyptus.

What products are you planning to purchase during the Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.