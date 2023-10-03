Apple says it’s working on fixing iPhone 15 overheating issues

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max debuted to much fanfare on Sept. 22. But just weeks into its release, Apple customers are facing issues with the hot new devices … namely, they are literally too hot!

Customers have taken to social media to complain about the overheating issue with the iPhone 15.

The owner of Apple fan account, @TheAppleHub, posted this message on X in late September:

My iPhone 15 Pro Max has major overheating issues after a few mins of use Things are not looking good so far… pic.twitter.com/aGNYGOK3Kg — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 24, 2023

MORE: Set your phone to wish your friends happy birthday automatically

Others agreed, saying that the iPhone gets so hot while charging that you can barely hold it.

Apple has responded to the complaints, saying that it is working on a fix that should bring down the temperature of these devices.

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected,” Apple said in a press statement to CNN. “We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.”

Apple says that there are a number of factors causing the overheating. Third-party apps that have been recently downloaded to the phone may be overloading the system. Unfortunately, these include popular apps like Instagram and Uber.

In addition, a bug in the iOS 17 software could also be contributing to users’ issues.

Apple says that its developers are working on a solution, but for now, customers should be prepared that their new iPhones might be hot due to “increased background activity,” and all the new content that is being downloaded and transferred to their devices.

MORE: Improve your iPhone’s battery life with this simple setting

However, Apple says users are not in any danger from the increased temperature. They explain that your device might feel unusually warm for several reasons, such as if you are setting up your phone for the first time or restoring from a backup. The company also says that customers who use “graphics-intensive or processor-intensive apps, games, or features, including augmented-reality apps” can also experience the side effects of a warm iPhone.

“These conditions are normal, and your device will return to a regular temperature when the process is complete or when you finish your activity,” the company states on the website. “If your device doesn’t display a temperature warning, you can keep using your device.”

Apple has not yet revealed when the fix to theiPhone 15 overheating issue will be made available, but hopefully, the solution will be offered to users soon.

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.