Amtrak train with 198 passengers hits truck, derails in California

More than a dozen people were taken to a hospital for treatment Wednesday after an Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers collided with a truck and derailed in Southern California.

The Ventura County Fire Department said 186 passengers and 13 crew members were aboard the train when it crashed into a public works water truck in Moorpark, California, about 50 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Three of the train's seven passenger cars ran off the tracks, but did remain upright.

Most of the people taken to the hospital were treated for minor injuries; the truck driver was transported to a trauma center to be treated for a head injury, authorities said. Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath said most passengers were able to get off the train under their own power.

"Amazingly, only minor injuries are being reported," the California Highway Patrol said on Twitter. "No roadways are closed and traffic is flowing on SR-118 through Moorpark."

Authorities said all remaining passengers were taken to a reunification center where medics were on scene for support.

The train was traveling to Los Angeles from Seattle when the incident occurred. While it remains unclear why the truck was blocking the tracks, Amtrak said it is coordinating with local authorities to launch a full investigation.

