You can now get a vodka and cranberry juice cocktail in a can

While it’s already a pretty simple drink to make, enjoying a vodka cranberry cocktail just got even easier.

Absolut vodka and Ocean Spray cranberry have joined forces for the first time to create a new line of canned cranberry cocktails.

The new ready-to-drink cocktails contain Absolut vodka and Ocean Spray cranberry juice, plus sparkling water and other natural flavors. You’ll find Vodka Cranberry, Vodka Cran-Grape, Vodka Cran-Pineapple and Vodka Cran-Raspberry in an 8-count variety pack, a single flavor 4-pack with Vodka Cranberry and Vodka Cran-Pineapple or in single cans.

This is the first time Ocean Spray has officially joined the spirits category, though the brand is credited with creating the vodka cranberry cocktail in the 1940s.

“Absolut Vodka and Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice have long been enjoyed together at bars and in homes across the country,” Natalie Accari, vice president, RTD & Convenience North America, Pernod Ricard USA, said in a press release. “We’re pleased to bring this beloved classic cocktail from two powerhouse brands to our consumers in a convenient new format.”

The new drinks are hitting stores nationwide this month. Each can has 4.5% alcohol by volume.

While this is the first time Absolut and Ocean Spray have joined forces to create a canned cocktail, there’s a handful of other brands that also offer a canned vodka cranberry.

The brand Monaco has a 12-ounce canned vodka cranberry, while Nutrl vodka has a cranberry hard seltzer and the brand Big Machine has a cranberry vodka cooler in 8-200 ml pouches.

Absolut first launched pre-mixed canned vodka drinks in 2020, offering both vodka sodas and cocktails.

The sodas originally came in Raspberry and Lemongrass, Lime and Cucumber or Grapefruit and Rosemary, while the cocktails had more traditional flavors including Mango Mule, Berry Vodkarita and Grapefruit Paloma.

Currently, only the new cranberry flavors and the cocktail flavors are available, along with a Pineapple Martini.

Do you prefer making your own cocktails or do you like keeping some canned versions in the fridge?

