Denver7 welcomes Jordan Chavez as new morning anchor

DENVER — Denver7 today announced that veteran journalist Jordan Chavez will join the station as its new morning anchor. Chavez will begin his role with Denver7 on Monday, July 27, and viewers will see him on the anchor desk beginning Monday, Aug. 3.

With more than a decade of experience anchoring newscasts, Chavez brings a strong record of journalistic excellence and compelling storytelling. Chavez also has a deep commitment and connection to our community, having lived in the Denver metro area for several years. Chavez grew up in Texas but says he’s proud to call Colorado his home now.

"Jordan is an accomplished journalist with the experience, passion, and storytelling ability that make him a great fit for Denver7," said Russell Haythorn, Denver7 interim news director. "His commitment to journalism and the communities he serves, along with his energy and enthusiasm, will make him a tremendous addition to our team and to our viewers’ mornings."

Chavez’s arrival strengthens Denver7’s connection to the community and its commitment to delivering trusted local news and meaningful stories that help Coloradans start their day informed and connected.

Denver7 welcomes Jordan Chavez to the team and looks forward to introducing him to viewers across Colorado.