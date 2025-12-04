Westminster pet food drive collects more than 4.6K pounds of food for needy pets

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A second annual pet food drive in Westminster has collected more than 4,600 pounds of donated pet food for animals in need.

The Westy Dog Park Guardians — a group dedicated to preserving off-leash access, open space and responsible dog ownership — announced on Thursday that its second annual Paws-Giving Drive had gathered 4,610 pounds of pet food.

In addition, the drive collected blankets, towels, beds, toys, treats, collars and leashes.

Westy Dog Park Guardians Westminster Hills Dog Park

All of the items and food will be distributed to Foothills Animal Shelter, Riverdale Animal Shelter, Westminster FISH Food Bank, Broomfield FISH, and Arvada Community Table.

"The Westy Dog Park Guardians would like to extend a big thank you to the Westminster Hills Dog Park Community for their donations, and to the volunteers and the Standley Lake rangers for their help," the group wrote in a press release. "And thanks, too, to Mountain States Toyota for donating a Truck-Load of Pet Food, and to PetCo, PetSmart, G's Taco's and Front Range Gardens for their support."

Westy Dog Park Guardians was established in 2024. To learn more about the group, click here.

Front Range Gardens will continue to accept donations until Dec. 15. It is located at 10195 Old Wadsworth Boulevard in Broomfield.