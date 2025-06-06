'This show is cuteness overload': NHL's 'Stanley Pup' returns today, plus meet the CO Avalanche's puppy pick

The National Hockey League’s adorable "Stanley Pup" returns today and among several of the rescue dogs is the Colorado Avalanche's puppy pick, a 12-week-old beagle and cattle dog mix.

For the first time in the show's history, all 32 NHL teams will have one four-legged, furry representative at the "Stanley Pup." Each one is provided by the show's nonprofit partner Petco Love. The show begins airing on Friday.

The puppy for the Colorado Avalanche is Devon Stays. And without spoiling anything, "Stanley Pup" creator and producer Michael Levitt told us that you should definitely tune in to see how he fares.

Devon Stays is 12 weeks old and has already found a loving home.

In the show, the puppies are divided into four divisions. One will win the championship and take home the Stanley Pup trophy and "of course, bragging rights, or, as we like to say, wagging rights," Levitt explained.

Denver7 reached out to interview him earlier this week ahead of the broadcast.

He's not just a producer, but also a dog-rescuer, he told us. Several years ago, he adopted a dog named Trooper "who rocked my world," Levitt said.



Wanting to help other shelter dogs, he decided to create rescue-themed programming.

"And I had always loved that show, the 'Puppy Bowl,' with all the puppies in the football stadium," Levitt said. "And I realized there needs to be a version of that for hockey. "And of course, it should be called the 'Stanley Pup.' So when I approached the NHL, they are organically, a dog-loving league, and they loved the idea. We partnered on it, and here we are."

"We want people to see firsthand that rescue and shelter dogs are not secondhand animals," he continued. "It's most often people that have failed them. And these dogs are incredible, and they really deserve to be part of every family's starting lineup. So we think that when people see this show, it's going to be undeniable that these pups are incredible and worthy of being adopted."

Hear more from our interview with Michael Levitt in the video below, where we asked him how the show came about and what he wants people to learn from watching.

How the "Stanley Pup" came to be and its heartwarming purpose

Producing the show — which he describes as "cuteness overload" — has been a rewarding and joyful experience, Levitt told Denver7.

"I mean, who wouldn't want to go to work and be surrounded by 32 puppies?" he asked, smiling.

Celebrity dog lovers will also make appearances, including Tim Allen, Cedric the Entertainer, Cheri Oteri, George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Bublé, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul and Will Reeve, the NHL reported.

The 90-minute show begins Friday at 3:30 p.m. on TruTV, following the Stanley Cup Final Game 3. You can also find it on Sportsnet Friday at 3 p.m., June 8 at 10 a.m. or June 9 at 12:30 p.m. It is also available to watch on the NHL Network June 8 at 5 p.m.

Denver7 had some special guests on Friday morning from the Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue, which is Colorado's connection with the "Stanley Pup." Watch the sweet moments in the video below.