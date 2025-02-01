Shelter dogs — displaced by Los Angeles wildfires and brought to Denver — are still in need of homes

DENVER — Communities that were devastated by the wildfires in Southern California are now beginning the clean-up phase along the long road to recovery. Here in Colorado, a local animal shelter is offering a helping hand and housing some of the shelter dogs from the fires.

Earlier this month, the MaxFund Animal Adoption Center in Denver, a no-kill nonprofit shelter, took in about a dozen dogs from Los Angeles shelters.

Todd Perry, executive director for MaxFund Animal Adoption Center, said large dogs typically stay in shelters longer, but they're hoping that won't be the case for these shelter dogs, who are now getting a second chance at life.

Denver7

During the fires, Perry said some people were dropping off their dogs at shelters temporarily, which pushed dogs already at the shelter onto euthanasia lists.

"In response to the increasing need for assistance from shelters in Los Angeles County, our rescue team is setting out on an emergency trip to transfer vulnerable animals," MaxFund wrote on social media on Jan. 16.

The team drove an RV, which was fully equipped with kennels and veterinary staff, about 1,000 miles to the Los Angeles area to pick up at-risk dogs from the Lancaster Animal Care Center and bring them back to Denver. The team arrived back in the Mile High City on Jan. 20.

MaxFund Adoption Center

"This dedicated team, along with sixteen additional staff members and volunteers on-site, helped each pup get settled and warm in our prepared kennel beds," MaxFund wrote on social media that morning.

The Lancaster shelter expressed their deep thanks to MaxFund, writing on Instagram: "A HUGE shoutout to the incredible team at @maxfundanimalshelter for driving all the way from COLORADO to save Lancaster dogs!! 🐾💛 You’re absolute HEROES, continuing to create space in LA shelters for animals evacuated during this time. We are SO EXCITED for the futures of all these precious pups you’ve rescued. 🐶✨ Safe travels and happy tails to every single dog heading to their second chance at life! 🚐💨🐕 MaxFund, you’re AMAZING, and we couldn’t be more grateful for everything you do!!"

Perry said the dogs that MaxFund took in will likely get adopted fairy quickly and are all adjusting well.

"Their temperament is great. They're all super friendly dogs. They love to be loved on," he said. "...This is what MaxFund is all about. We really work on bridging the gap between animal welfare and human welfare. And we know that by bringing these dogs back, getting them into their forever home — they're going to make somebody a lifelong friend."

As of now, some of the dogs are in foster homes and others remain at the shelter.

Perry said MaxFund is always looking for ways to help in these sorts of ways — and the community is welcome to donate to their efforts.

"The more funding that we have, the more we're able to help in these types of situations — to make sure that we can get them back, save them, and get them off the euthanasia list and and get them in their forever home," Perry said.

If you're interested in adopting a dog or donating to MaxFund Animal Adoption Center, click here.

Get a dose of cuteness and pop of positivity in your daily news. Denver7 created Denver7 Dogs to showcase the furry friends in our community. Follow us on Instagram and send us your pup pics to be featured!