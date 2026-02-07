Puppies take over DIA terminal during 10th annual Puppy Bowl adoption event

DENVER — Passengers traveling through Denver International Airport got an unexpected dose of joy Friday as puppies took over part of the terminal for the airport’s annual Puppy Bowl adoption event.

The airport and Denver Animal Shelter hosted the 10th annual event, giving travelers a chance to watch, cuddle and interact with adoptable dogs while learning more about pet adoption.

“What we do is we highlight puppies, and we also highlight those animals who are still at the shelter,” said Ashley Forest, the airport’s public information officer. “Viewers as well as travelers can look on their website to see who else is available for adoption.”

Forest said the Puppy Bowl has become one of the airport’s biggest community events, bringing together employees, passengers and volunteers.

Richard Butler

“Employees and passengers just come out, and they are able to see puppies,” Forest said. “It brings joy and life to everyone that’s around.”

In addition to showcasing puppies at the terminal, organizers also highlight other animals currently available at the shelter, encouraging travelers to learn more online and consider adoption.

Emily Williams, spokesperson for Denver Animal Shelter, said the event helps connect animals with permanent homes while reaching thousands of people in a single day.

“It’s really our role to connect beautiful puppies like these and beautiful animals like these with their forever homes,” Williams said.

The need for adoptions remains high. Williams said 2025 was a record-breaking year for the shelter, which took in nearly 10,000 animals.

“That need is carrying over into 2026,” she said.

This year’s Puppy Bowl featured seven husky-mix puppies from the same litter. After making their debut at the airport, the puppies were set to rest before becoming available for adoption.

Richard Butler

“They’ll be ready to go home for their forever families on Sunday morning,” Williams said.

Adoptions for the huskies in the Puppy Bowl begin at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Denver Animal Shelter, located at 1241 W. Bayaud Ave.

“Puppies go fast when we have them at the shelter, so get there as soon as you can on Sunday morning,” Williams said.

In addition to adoption, the shelter is also seeking volunteers, foster families and donations. More information is available on the Denver Animal Shelter’s website.