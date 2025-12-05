Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police Foundation of Colorado Springs shares update on K-9 injured in CSPD incident

The Colorado Springs Police Department's K9 Roam is still recovering after he was stabbed several times in October.
Police Foundation shares update on K9 injured in Colorado Springs incident
K9 Roam
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) K-9 Roam is still recovering after he was stabbed several times in October.

This happened while CSPD was trying to take a suspect into custody.

The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs shared the following on Facebook:

The police foundation said K-9 Roam has been getting bored after being placed on restricted activity, so they gave him a shot at web design.

K-9 Roam is currently working on getting his stuffed animal on the website to go on sale in time for the holidays. Proceeds will go toward helping all K-9s and the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs.

