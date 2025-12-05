Police Foundation of Colorado Springs shares update on K-9 injured in CSPD incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) K-9 Roam is still recovering after he was stabbed several times in October.
This happened while CSPD was trying to take a suspect into custody.
The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs shared the following on Facebook:
The police foundation said K-9 Roam has been getting bored after being placed on restricted activity, so they gave him a shot at web design.
K-9 Roam is currently working on getting his stuffed animal on the website to go on sale in time for the holidays. Proceeds will go toward helping all K-9s and the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs.