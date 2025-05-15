Meet Guster, Douglas County's first-ever K9 school resource officer

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – Paw patrol is now underway at a middle school in Highlands Ranch and no, we’re not talking about the Canadian children’s animated television series.

We’re talking about Guster, Douglas County’s first-ever K9 school resource officer, who was officially sworn in to the job by Sheriff Darren Weekly on Wednesday.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The four-legged officer — a one-year-old Yellow Labrador Retriever — will work alongside his human partner at Cresthill Middle School “to support the emotional and mental well-being of students,” deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce Guster to our students,” said Sheriff Weekly. “Our SRO program is one of the strongest in the state, and Guster brings a new and powerful tool to help us connect with students, support their mental health, and strengthen the relationship between youth and law enforcement.”

The canine, a special trained therapy dog, was generously donated by Freedom Service Dogs, a nationally recognized nonprofit organization, which trains and places assistance dogs with people in need. Guster’s placement as the first K9 SRO in Douglas County marks a milestone for both the nonprofit and the sheriff’s office.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

“This is the first time we are placing a dog with a school resource officer. The value of that to the community will be magnified by each and every interaction every day. At Freedom Service Dogs, we custom breed and custom train dogs and very specifically and intentionally place dogs with the right partnership. In this circumstance, we’re incredibly proud to be helping partnerships in schools, and we hope to continue to do more of that,” said Freedom Service Dogs CEO Chris Nelson in a statement.

Already on duty, Guster has been well-received by Cresthill Middle School students.

“The kids love him and trust him. They use him as a resource and go to him for advice. The SRO program has been incredible. This is just icing on the cake for us,” said Cresthill Principal Francesca Pappalardo. “To have this added piece, for kids to have a friendly face, a wagging tail, adding that comfort is going to be a game-changer at Cresthill. We are thrilled.”